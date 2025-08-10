Charities and community groups offered chance to win £1,000 in funding

Organisations and good causes are being asked to nominate themselves for the chance to win a cash injection as part of Pink Storage's 'Community Change' campaign.

The initiative is aiming to support and give back to projects that make a difference in the local community.

Organisations could receive up to £1,000 in funding that could go towards projects including renovations, the purchasing of new equipment, an extension of a valued service, or any other alternative schemes.

Ynysybwl RFC Minis in South Wales received £1,000 of funding from Pink Storage. The initiative is now in Shropshire.

Representatives of charities, community groups, and good causes are being urged to self-nominate themselves for the grants by submitting the organisation's details and a brief outline of how the money will help to Pink Storage. Organisations have until September 19 to apply.

Once the deadline passes, a shortlist will be created and the public will be asked to vote on which group/organisation most deserves the funding.

Pink Storage said the project with the most votes will receive £1,000, while the two runners-up will both be given £200.

Managing director of Pink Storage, Scott Evans said: "Following the success of the launch of our Community Change campaign in South Wales earlier this year, we are thrilled to extend the same opportunity to the people of Shropshire.

"At Pink Storage, we’re committed to supporting and giving back to local communities, and the Community Change initiative is our way of helping good causes further their vital work. We eagerly await your nominations and look forward to celebrating impactful local projects.”

Nominations should be emailed to: community@pinkstorage.co.uk.