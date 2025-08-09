Suspended councillors 'not eligible' to be selected as Labour candidates in next May's all out Sandwell Council elections

Blackheath Councillor Danny Millard and Rowley Councillor Claire Mayo were suspended by Labour after West Midlands Police began investigating the melee in Cradley Heath in the early hours of Sunday, July 21.

Due to Sandwell Council holding all out elections next year each ward councillor is up for re-election.

Labour has begun its selection process for local election candidates, however, Councillor Millard and Mayo remain suspended and are barred from taking part.

A Labour spokesman told the Express & Star: "Councillor Millard and Mayo are not eligible for selection as they are suspended."

Councillor Millard was first elected in Blackheath for Labour in September 2015. He previously held several cabinet positions and before his suspension was sitting on West Midlands Combined Authority's Transport Delivery Overview and Scrutiny Committee (WMCA).