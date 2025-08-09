Sturgeon Moon: What is the sturgeon Moon? When can I see the sturgeon Moon?

Here’s all you need to know on the sturgeon Moon, including why it’s called the sturgeon Moon and when you could catch a glimpse of it.

What is the sturgeon Moon?

The sturgeon Moon is the full Moon in August.

A full Moon against a dark sky.

Why is it called the sturgeon Moon?

North American fishing tribes called August's full moon the sturgeon moon since this was when sturgeon fish appeared in bigger numbers.

When could I see the sturgeon Moon?

The sturgeon Moon will rise on August 9 and 10 at around 21:00.

How to photograph the sturgeon Moon with a phone?

One tip on photographing the Moon with a phone is to catch the Moon in daylight conditions as this can ensure foreground detail and avoid exposure issues.

Zooming in on the Moon using an optical zoom setting is another way to capture a better photo. The BBC says using a smartphone zoom lens or coupling your phone to a telescope can achieve greater magnification.