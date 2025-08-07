Man charged after string of reported burglaries in Telford

Darren Allen-Jones, of Beaconsfield in Telford, has been charged with a number of burglary offences following incidents in the town between June and July this year.

West Mercia Police say Allen-Jones was charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

The 49-year-old appeared at Telford Magistrates Court today (Thursday, August 7), where he was remanded into custody.

Allen-Jones is due to next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, September 4.