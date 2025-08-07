Man charged after string of reported burglaries in Telford
A man from Telford has been remanded into custody after being charged with a number of burglary offences.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Darren Allen-Jones, of Beaconsfield in Telford, has been charged with a number of burglary offences following incidents in the town between June and July this year.
West Mercia Police say Allen-Jones was charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.
The 49-year-old appeared at Telford Magistrates Court today (Thursday, August 7), where he was remanded into custody.
Allen-Jones is due to next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, September 4.