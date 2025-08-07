That’s a fair question; after all, I’m here to represent our communities first and foremost.

And indeed I do: in the last few weeks I’ve campaigned in Parliament on water pollution, social care, cuts to disabled people’s benefits, compensation for WASPI women, home insulation, and more.

But I’m also the Green Party’s spokesperson on foreign affairs, so it’s my role to speak up on international issues. And global events often ripple straight back into our lives at home.

Take fuel costs, for example. Our reliance on imported fossil fuels means that when conflict erupts—like with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—it isn’t long before petrol pumps and home heating bills start to feel the squeeze. That’s a local issue as much as it is a global one.

And it’s not just energy. Conflict drives immigration and the need for refugee resettlement programmes to support families who’ve fled war. By speaking out for de-escalation of conflicts and pushing for humanitarian aid in war-torn countries, we can tackle one of the root causes of migration, preventing or lessening the need for people to leave their homes due to concerns for their lives. When refugees do end up seeking refuge in the UK, knowledge of other countries’ conflicts, histories, and cultural needs means I can push for better decisions about how they are supported as they begin to rebuild their lives.

Britain has a long, proud history of standing up for human rights and democracy abroad—from defending all those persecuted in the Second World War to using diplomatic levers and international aid to support women’s rights in countries where they are at risk. I feel a responsibility to carry on that tradition. It’s about insisting that our country remains a force for good, even when it’s uncomfortable or unpopular with some at home.

So when you hear me talking about arms embargoes, peace talks, or humanitarian corridors, know that I'm doing it because I believe a child anywhere in the world should have the same right to life as a child here in North Herefordshire.

Strong, principled foreign policy underpins our security, our economy, and our values here at home.

And I’ll always balance those big-picture debates with the day-to-day needs of our families, farmers, small businesses and communities in North Herefordshire.

North Herefordshire MP Ellie Chowns