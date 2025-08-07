Biker, 42, dies in crash with van near Shropshire border

Cheshire Police said that at 8.17am on Wednesday, August 6, police were called to reports of a collision on A525 Whitchurch Road, Audlem, close to the junction with Rookery Lane, around seven miles north of the Shropshire border.

The collision involved a white Vauxhall van and a black Moto Morini Corsaro motorcycle.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the van, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail.

Sergeant Andy Dennison said: “This is a tragic incident and we’d like to appeal for anyone who witnessed what happened and has not already spoken to police to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage.

“You can contact Cheshire Police via cheshire.police.uk tell-us or call 101, quoting IML-2148749.

“Our thoughts remain with the motorcyclist’s family and friends at this sad time."