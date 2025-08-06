'Rare chance to own a contemporary home of this calibre' - striking modern home in Shrewsbury hits the market

This property on Red Barn Lane within the Kingsland Valley is described as being finished to an "exceptional standard throughout".

The "contemporary" property is said to sit within a "substantial" secluded plot with open plan living and "stunning" views over gardens.

The home is described as a 'unique contemporary property'. Picture: TAUK/Rightmove

The four-bedroom property, that also features an extensive driveway, detached workshop and a carport, has hit the market for £1.15 million with TAUK estate agents.

The listing states that the entrance hall makes an "immediate impression" and opens into a "beautifully light and spacious" open-plan living, dining and kitchen space.

The living and dining areas are described as feeling "calm and open" and offer uninterrupted views of the greenery beyond.

Open plan living. Picture: TAUK/Rightmove

The listing says: "Ideal for professional couples or families seeking cutting-edge design and privacy, this stunning home offers a rare blend of architectural innovation, energy efficiency and refined comfort in a tucked-away setting just a short walk from the town centre.

"Tucked away in the highly regarded Kingsland Valley, this individually designed SIPS house (building constructed using Structural Insulated Panels) offers a striking contemporary lifestyle within the heart of a Shrewsbury conservation area.

The home sits within an expansive plot. Picture: TAUK/Rightmove

"Finished to an exceptional standard throughout, it is clear this home has been thoughtfully planned, with a focus on quality, efficiency and modern-day comfort.

"Outside, the property sits on a substantial and private plot with beautifully kept gardens that wrap around the house. This private green space provides the perfect setting for children to play or for outdoor entertaining.

A stunning garden. Picture: TAUK/Rightmove

"A detached steel-framed garage and workshop offers excellent storage and potential for hobby use, complemented by a carport and large driveway with space for several vehicles.

"Built using high performance materials including a discreet PV solar array, air source heat pump, MVHR and high levels of insulation and glazing, this home achieves impressive energy efficiency without compromising on comfort or style. It’s a rare chance to own a contemporary home of this calibre in such a well-established and desirable area."

Further information can be found here.