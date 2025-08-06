Members of Kington Town Council confirmed acceptance of the plan at a recent meeting.

Herefordshire Council appointed consultants Barnes Walker Landscape Architects and AC Architects from Manchester to work on the feasibility study.

The consultants put forward three potential projects including the use and improvements to the market hall, improved parking provision in the town and the potential relocation of the fire station and police station in Kington.

The consultants also considered some of the comments made by the town councillors and consulted with local businesses and the public.

Town clerk Liz Kelso said: “Over the last year or so, consultants have been looking at what options might be available to do any of these projects so that if or when further funding might become available, the proposals have been explored initially at least.

“So often funding opportunities require a quick response for what they term “shovel ready” projects and the feasibility study goes some way to enabling Herefordshire Council to bid for funding if or when it becomes available.”

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell thanked the consultants for their work and said he thought the study came up with some really good ideas.

Members agreed to note the final report and to confirm acceptance of it to Herefordshire Council.