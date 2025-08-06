The council adopted the pledge on September 27 2022 to try and tackle bullying, harassment and poor conduct within councils.

It was prepared by the National Association of Local Councils, Society of Local Council Clerks and One Voice Wales.

Following discussions at a recent seminar it was identified that some council’s ask individual members to sign up to this pledge.

The Clerk requested that Llandrindod Wells Town Council agree to this at the July meeting

But Councillor Rob Thomas challenged the legality of this document and the issue of human rights, he referred to case law and matters of legislation at length.

He said many of the behaviours expected and desired are not defined and he would not be able to sign up to it without knowing exactly what would be required or expected of him.

“I would be signing up to almost anything. It seems to be completely open-ended,” he said.

He asked who had come up with the pledge and what references they had used and the town clerk told him the organisations involved.

She said in the local government sector there is a huge amount of abuse, bullying and harassment.

Councillor Thomas said he was not disputing that and had seen it for himself but he did not feel the issue had been researched fully

Councillor Jamie Jones also had an issue with this pledge.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls wondered if the council was looking into the pledge in too much detail but Councillor Paul Smith said: “The behaviours that I have witnessed in the last 18 months have completely contradicted this pledge that was signed in 2022. The Code of Conduct is what governs us. What would be the point in signing this.”

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said; “I was a lone vote against this in 2022 for pretty much the same reason as Rob has stated. Bully is a problem and should be stamped on immediately by the chairman. Our standing orders give the chair the power to do this. Hopefully we will be moving forward and we will not have bullying in the future. People’s feelings are a difficult thing to deal with.”

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva suggested that if any member wished to sign the pledge individually they should contact the Clerk to arrange this.

Members also agreed that the Mayor and the clerk should further look into the pledge on behalf of the council.