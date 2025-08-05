Warning issued over disease after case is found in Staffordshire

The Government has issued a warning over the number of Bluetongue virus (BTV-3) cases in the UK after two were reported in recent weeks, including one in Staffordshire.

BTV is responsible for causing the severe haemorrhagic disease bluetongue (BT) and can affect cattle, sheep and goats - it is mainly spread by biting midges.

On Sunday one ram lamb in Staffordshire was confirmed positive following a report of suspicious clinical signs.

It followed another news case of BTV-3 in Wiltshire in late July when a sheep was found with nasal discharge, a sore swollen mouth with ulcers and generalised facial swelling. No fever was reported.

The restricted zone for bluetongue had already been extended on July 1 to cover all of England although a specific bluetongue licence or pre-movement testing is not needed.