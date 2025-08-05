TV presenter Jay Blades to appear in court on rape allegations

Jay Blades, best known for hosting BBC show The Repair Shop, will appear in court next Wednesday over the allegations, police said.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

"He is due to appear at Telford magistrates' court on 13 August 2025."

Presenter Jay Blades ahead of a previous court appearance at Worcester Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Blades became one of the best-known faces on British TV after The Repair Shop launched in 2017, with members of the public bringing their treasured possessions and heirlooms to be fixed.

It began in a daytime slot and then moved to primetime after it became a hit.

The show won a National Television Award in 2023, and also won a Bafta the same year for its royal special, in which the future King took a clock and a vase to the workshop.

He has also hosted Money for Nothing, Jay Blades' Home Fix and Jay and Dom's Home Fix, and in 2022 he fronted a documentary about learning to read at the age of 51.

He was honoured with an MBE in 2021.

Mr Blades stepped back from presenting The Repair Shop last year.