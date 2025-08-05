The announcement was made at the Royal Welsh Show, in the presence of Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, marking a historic milestone that makes Wales the first Fast Track Nation in the world.

The signing of the Paris Declaration celebrated not only policy alignment but also shared values, resilience, and a forward-looking vision for public health across Wales.

The Fast Track Powys initiative is a multi-agency partnership between Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board, Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), and local community organisations. It aims to increase HIV testing, reduce stigma, and promote access to prevention tools such as PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis).

“This is a proud moment for Powys and for Wales,” said Councillor Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services. “By joining the Fast Track network, we are demonstrating our commitment to health equity, inclusion, and the power of partnership. We may be a rural county, but we are determined to ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against HIV.”

Mererid Bowley, Executive Director of Public Health at Powys Teaching Health Board, added: “Fast Track Powys is about more than just statistics – it’s about people. We are committed to ensuring that everyone in Powys has access to the information, services, and support they need to live well and without stigma. This initiative will help us build a healthier, more informed, and more compassionate community.”

Powys has one of the lowest rates of HIV in Wales and partners will work together towards eliminating new transmissions, through targeted awareness campaigns, improved access to testing, and community-led engagement.

“This moment is historic not just because it marks full regional coverage, but because it shows the power of perseverance and partnership,” said Sarah Maslen-Roberts, Fast Track Cymru Manager: “The Fast Track Powys Steering Group have been invigorating, intuitive and determined; it’s been an honour to support them in their journey to this point.

“There are exciting things coming from Powys and I am excited to see how they take this initiative forward. We are incredibly grateful for their passion and innovative approach which has demonstrated the transformative power of community-led action in shaping public health outcomes. Their commitment has laid a strong foundation for long-term progress, and we’re eager to watch their bold vision come to life in the months and years ahead.”

Clair Swales, Chief Executive of PAVO, added: “I’m honoured to sign the Paris Declaration on behalf of Powys’ third sector. We are proud to be part of Fast Track Powys and to work alongside people with lived experience to drive real change.

“This is what our voluntary sector is all about – listening to local people and communities and making sure their voices shape how we improve services, including public health.”

More information on Fast Track Cymru: https://fasttrack.wales/

Powys Sexual Health Services: https://pthb.nhs.wales/staying-healthy/sexual-health/

Sexual Health Wales – home testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV: https://www.shwales.online/wales-sti-testing-kit-test-and-post/

HIV and AIDS: https://111.wales.nhs.uk/hivandaids/?locale=en&term=A