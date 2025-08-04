Councillors, the clerk and residents stood in silence for one minute at the full council meeting on Wednesday, in memory of town crier, former councillor and mayor Derrick Price.

Derrick passed away at Llanidloes Hospital on Monday, July 14 aged 90 and his funeral packed out St Edward’s Church in Knighton on Friday, July 25.

As well as being the town crier for 60 years, Derrick was the mayor of the town five times between 1984 and 2002, and he served on the town council for about 44 years.

Leading the minute’s silence, Knighton’s Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said Derrick had made a huge contribution to life in Knighton and he would be sadly missed.

Former Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford said: “Derrick was a great ambassador for Knighton. As town crier Derrick led the procession for the carnival for many years.

“Derrick was also on the town council and he was always thinking or doing something for residents. He was involved in many events, loved children and gave them encouragement in whatever they were doing.

“Derrick will be greatly missed far and wide. He was loyal, always reliable and very hard working. He was a one off gentleman and friend.”