MP calls for two Shropshire landmarks to appear on new bank note designs

The bank is currently designing the country's next series of bank notes, and Stuart Anderson believes his constituency has some ideal candidates to feature on the back of £5, £10, £20 or £50 notes.

The Iron Bridge in the Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO site in Shropshire

The MP for South Shropshire said his constituency covers an area of approximately 1,027 square kilometres, featuring a diverse landscape of forests, moorlands, hills, and farmland.The Shropshire Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, dominates the landscape, with notable features like the Long Mynd, Stiperstones, Clee Hills, and Wenlock Edge.

Ludlow Castle

He pointed out that the area is also dotted with historic market towns, such as Ludlow, Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Clun, and Craven Arms. Poet John Betjeman described Ludlow as "the loveliest town in England."

Mr Anderson believes that local heritage sites like Ludlow Castle and Ironbridge will make ideal candidates for the bank notes due to their history, architecture, and cultural significance. Ludlow Castle has stood the test of time, with its history dating back to the 11th century.

Stuart Anderson at Ludlow Castle

This medieval fortress has played a significant role in shaping the region's identity, he said, and has been a witness to centuries of British history. The Castle attracts thousands of visitors each year, and this increased exposure would likely lead to a surge in tourism, benefiting local businesses and communities.

The MP believes featuring Ludlow Castle on bank notes would increase tourism and economic growth, with greater recognition of local cultural heritage, and enhanced pride among local residents.

Ironbridge is the site of the world's first iron bridge and as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution. It is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Mr Anderson says this too should be worthy of an appearance.

He has now written to the Bank of England to express his support for both sites to be included in the new bank note designs.

He said: "South Shropshire is one of the most beautiful places in the country. It is cherished by us all, and part of my plan is to show everyone the beauty of the area.

"I believe that scenic south Shropshire should be included on the Bank of England's new bank note designs.

“Landmarks like Ludlow Castle and the Ironbridge are more than just historical sites, they are symbols of our culture heritage and identity. By featuring these sites on new bank notes issued by the Bank of England, we can share our incredible history with everyone and inspire more visitors to spend time in our wonderful area."