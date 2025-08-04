It has used data analytics to identify them and will be writing to all of them over the next few weeks to encourage them to check if they are eligible for a Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

If they are, they could be several thousand pounds better off each year.

The people that the council believes could be eligible are receiving Universal Credit or Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and are classed as having Limited Capability for Work-Related Activity (LCWRA) (sometimes referred to as the ESA support group).

However, despite being assessed as having limited capability for work, these more than 700 working-age Powys adults are not claiming PIP.

PIP can help with extra living costs if you have both -a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability and difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of your condition

You can get PIP even if you’re working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.

More on PIP (Personal Independence Payment): https://www.gov.uk/pip

The letter from the council explains PIP and offers to help those receiving it apply, if needed.

“If you have a long-term health condition, or disability, and need help with everyday tasks, or with getting around, then you could be eligible for PIP,” said Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys. “We are here to help, if needed, and want to make sure that everyone is receiving all the financial help they are entitled to, especially households with children. More than 200 of these letters will be going to parents, or other adults who are looking after a child in Powys.”

To help identify those most in need, the council has invested in intelligent data analytics software for a year called LIFT (Low Income Family Tracker).

Cllr Dorrance added: “The LIFT platform should help us target our help where it’s most needed.”

In June, the council wrote to nearly 900 Powys households, it believed could be struggling financially as bills and other prices rise, to offer them help.

Those who received this letter were invited to get in touch with the council and access free and confidential help, including support with managing household bills and energy costs, guidance on benefits and entitlements, help with budgeting and managing debt and advice tailored to your personal circumstances

And this support is still available to them or anyone else who is struggling with rising living costs.

The council’s trained and accredited advisors can offer support online, over the phone or in person at a council office, in your community or even your own home.

Get help as a council tenant:

For all other households: