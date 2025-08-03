The launch of the Welsh Bikers for Suicide Prevention charity took place recently.

It was attended by Councillors Peter and Margaret Lewington, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Newtown who officiated the opening of the new hub on the Vastre Estate.

For the Mayor this was an occasion of many firsts – his first time to arrive on a trike, first time to be escorted by a biking entourage, and first time to try out the AirSoft weapons displayed by Mid Wales AirSoft in Abbeycwmhir.

The Mayor enjoyed a tour of his town on the back of Helen Kidd’s trike led by ten outriders and was then escorted to the hub.

The charity’s chairman Jeff Green welcomed him and everyone else with a speech in which he spoke about the vision of the charity, and reminded everyone that they originally had tried to establish themselves in Welshpool but due to internal wrangling within the council and the unit in Welshpool being totally destroyed by fire a mere six months ago, they decided to relocate to Newtown.

He likened the fact that even when everything was lost and situations look bleak in our own lives, with family or friends, hard work and a bit of time things can turn around quite unexpectedly.

Councillor Lewington praised all those present for their passion and their efforts in launching the charity and unveiled the signage much to the delight of the crowd.

The speeches were followed with a tour of the hub to explain to visitors how it will be utilised.

The charity is the brainchild of Jeff who became aware of the need to offer an alternative solution when it comes to assisting predominantly men dealing with their mental health issues.

Jeff realised that if they could offer a lively and friendly environment especially to men that focused on bikes and biking, it could provide a lifeline to those looking for camaraderie, joy and a purpose in their life.

The WBSP was set up in December 2024 by Jeff, Chairman along with Helen Kidd, Treasurer, Pam Millar, Secretary and Josie Greenslade, Community Outreach.

The WBSP offers a chance to meet and chat, and not only to repair bikes but also learn from trained mechanics and enjoy ride outs together.

WBSP is working in partnership with Mental Health Motorbike, Blood Bikes and the Samaritans, so professional counselling is only a phone call away

The opening was attended by friends and supporters from all across Wales, military personnel from the UK and US, Mike Denison, Mental Health Motorbike, Dai Hilliard, Blood Bikes, and town councillors from both Newtown and Welshpool.

Jeff would like to thank WPG for the t-shirts, Andrew Bromley for signage and the continued support from the Valley Commandos.

If anyone would like to support the charity, please find the WBSP on Facebook, and a donate link on the website is www.wbsp.org.uk. Samaritans number is 116 123 day or night.

Chairman Jeff Green with Newtown Mayor Councillor Peter Lewington at the opening of the hub. Image by Sophie Green

The Mayor Councillor Peter Lewington on a trike with Helen Kidd, with fellow town councillors. Image by Sophie Green