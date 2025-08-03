Two Ludlow properties targeted in 'early hours' by burglars - police appeal for information

PCSO Susan Cooke from West Mercia Police said the burglars had targeted Milton Road and Mortimer Place in the town.

She said the first burglary took place at 12.36 on the morning of Thursday, July 31 and the second around 4:20am on Friday, August 1.

“On both occasions three males, wearing dark clothing were seen leaving the properties and getting into a vehicle,” she said. “Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquires?”

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 22/69529/25 with regards to incident on July 31 and incident number 22/69946/25 for the August 1.