Shrewsbury Town Council to formally lease a host of sites from Shropshire Council

The details of the arrangement have been revealed in a notice published by Shropshire Council, listing sites which would be formally leased to the town council.

The land listed is currently maintained by the town council already, through a 'service level agreement'.

The notice issued by Shropshire Council says that the new lease arrangement would save money for the authority.

It comes as the council's new Liberal Democrat administration has been looking to secure fresh agreements with town and parish councils across the county.

Sites named in the lease arrangement include the Old River Bed on Hubert Way, and the Rea Brook Valley Local Nature Reserve.

The notice from the council states: "Notice is hearby given that Shropshire Council intends to dispose of various parcels of land."

It adds: "Shropshire Council has resolved to lease the above open space and recreational sites to Shrewsbury Town Council.

"Shrewsbury Town Council currently maintains the land through a service level agreement and there will be a significant saving to Shropshire council by this lease."

The public have been given the opportunity to comment on, or object to the proposals, and have until September 1 to do so.

The sites include Monkmoor Community Woodlands and Belvidere Paddocks Cultural Heritage Site, Burr's Field on Kingsland Road, Copthorne Park Cultural Heritage Site, Doctor's Field Cultural Heritage Site on The Mount, land off Meole Rise, the Old River Bed on Hubert Way, Poplar Island Cultural Heritage Site at Frankwell, Rea Brook Valley Local Nature Reserve and Cultural Heritage Site and Meole Brace Community Woodlands, Old Shrewsbury Canal Cultural Heritage Site and Pimley Community Woodlands, Shelton Fields and Copthorne Community Woodlands, Coton Hill Community Woodlands, Harlescott Community Woodlands, Mousecroft Community Woodlands, Underdale Community Woodlands, Nobold Meadows Cultural Heritage Site, Battlefield Heritage Park, and Monkmoor Recreation Ground and Lodge.

The plans showing the land are available for inspection at Guildhall in Shrewsbury.