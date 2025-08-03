Edward Georgescu, 52, of Christopher's Way, Malinslee, Telford, was due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week.

He has previously admitted ten charges, including eight counts of making indecent images of children, and two counts of possession of prohibited images of children.

The sentencing, which was due to take place earlier this year but was adjourned to this week, has again been put off.

It will now take place in September.