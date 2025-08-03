Emergency crews respond after guttering catches fire in Ellesmere
The fire service were called to a north Shropshire home at the weekend due to a guttering fire.
The incident at Fullwood Court in Ellesmere saw a crew attend at around 10.50pm on Saturday night.
Two fire engines from Ellesmere and Oswestry attended the scene.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved “external guttering” of the property and that it was extinguished by fire service personnel within 20 minutes.