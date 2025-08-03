Shropshire Star
Close

Emergency crews respond after guttering catches fire in Ellesmere

The fire service were called to a north Shropshire home at the weekend due to a guttering fire.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

The incident at Fullwood Court in Ellesmere saw a crew attend at around 10.50pm on Saturday night.

Two fire engines from Ellesmere and Oswestry attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved “external guttering” of the property and that it was extinguished by fire service personnel within 20 minutes.

Similar stories

Most popular