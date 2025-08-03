Fresh food hygiene ratings for 11 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways - including one 'rated 2'

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has released its most recent batch of hygiene ratings for establishments across Shropshire, covering some of the pubs, cafes, restaurants, and takeaways inspected over the past few weeks.

Food hygiene ratings between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best, are awarded by the FSA following inspections.

Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.

As of this month in Telford and Wrekin, out of the borough's 389 premises with ratings, 334 (86 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Of Shropshire's 673 premises with ratings, 566 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Several Shropshire pubs, cafes and takeaways have been handed good results after the latest food hygiene inspections

The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below: