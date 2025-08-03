Shropshire Star
Close

Fresh food hygiene ratings for 11 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways - including one 'rated 2'

Fresh food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.

By Megan Jones
Published

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has released its most recent batch of hygiene ratings for establishments across Shropshire, covering some of the pubs, cafes, restaurants, and takeaways inspected over the past few weeks.

Food hygiene ratings between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best, are awarded by the FSA following inspections.

Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.  

As of this month in Telford and Wrekin, out of the borough's 389 premises with ratings, 334 (86 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings. 

Of Shropshire's 673 premises with ratings, 566 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Several Shropshire pubs, cafes and takeaways have been handed good results after the latest food hygiene inspections
Several Shropshire pubs, cafes and takeaways have been handed good results after the latest food hygiene inspections

The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:

  • Ledders Sauce Company, Wellington; rated 5 on July 25

  • Afternoon Tea at Edgmond Village Hall, Newport; rated 5 on July 22

  • Flip Out Telford; rated 5 on July 15

  • Sir John Bayley Club, Haygate Road, Wellington; rated 5 on July 2

  • Royal Oak (The Tiddly) at Ellerdine Heath, Telford; rated 5 on July 25

  • The Turf, St Georges, Telford; rated 5 on July 24

  • Munchies, Upper Galdeford, Ludlow; rated 4 on June 23

  • The Abbey at Abbey Hotel, Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury; rated 3 on June 24

  • Shrewsbury Prison Restaurant, The Dana, Shrewsbury; rated 3 on June 26

  • Dorrington Old Hall Persian Cuisine, Dorrington, Shrewsbury; rated 3 on June 25

  • The Angel, Broad Street, Ludlow; rated 2 on June 25

Similar stories

Most popular