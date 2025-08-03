Fresh food hygiene ratings for 11 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways - including one 'rated 2'
Fresh food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has released its most recent batch of hygiene ratings for establishments across Shropshire, covering some of the pubs, cafes, restaurants, and takeaways inspected over the past few weeks.
Food hygiene ratings between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best, are awarded by the FSA following inspections.
Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.
As of this month in Telford and Wrekin, out of the borough's 389 premises with ratings, 334 (86 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Of Shropshire's 673 premises with ratings, 566 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Ledders Sauce Company, Wellington; rated 5 on July 25
Afternoon Tea at Edgmond Village Hall, Newport; rated 5 on July 22
Flip Out Telford; rated 5 on July 15
Sir John Bayley Club, Haygate Road, Wellington; rated 5 on July 2
Royal Oak (The Tiddly) at Ellerdine Heath, Telford; rated 5 on July 25
The Turf, St Georges, Telford; rated 5 on July 24
Munchies, Upper Galdeford, Ludlow; rated 4 on June 23
The Abbey at Abbey Hotel, Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury; rated 3 on June 24
Shrewsbury Prison Restaurant, The Dana, Shrewsbury; rated 3 on June 26
Dorrington Old Hall Persian Cuisine, Dorrington, Shrewsbury; rated 3 on June 25
The Angel, Broad Street, Ludlow; rated 2 on June 25