Welsh women rejected from Airbnb for 'being from Wales' say it's 'race discrimination'

Two best friends said they were left stunned after an Airbnb host rejected their booking – for being WELSH.

Jemma Louise Gough, 38, and Jamie Lee Watkins, 37, had been trying to book an £83 double room for one night at the property in Manchester.

'Horrendous discrimination'

(L-R) Jamie Lee Watkins & Jemma Louise Gough. Two best friends feel discriminated against after their Airbnb booking was rejected  all because they are Welsh. When Jemma Louise Gough, 38, and Jamie Lee Watkins, 37, from Cwmbran, South Wales, asked why their booking had been rejected, a host responded: Because youre from WALES  leaving the best friends stunned. The pair had been trying to book one night in a double room for £83 in Manchester to see the Australian music producer Sonny Fodera perform at the citys Co-op Live Arena in November. In the reason for their visit, they wrote that they were coming from Wales to see the gig  but just over an hour after requesting the booking, they got an email saying it had been rejected.

The pair were travelling to the city from Cwmbran, South Wales, to see the Australian music producer Sonny Fodera at the city’s Co-op Live Arena.

In the reason for their visit, they wrote they were coming ‘from Wales to see the gig' – but just over an hour after requesting the booking, they got an email saying it had been rejected.

When asked why their booking had been cancelled, the host responded with the message: “Because you’re from WALES”.

The shocked pals have now accused the owner of 'xenophobia and horrendous discrimination'.

Booking declined because 'you're from Wales'

Mum-of-two Jemma, who works as a school support officer, said: “We had an email that our booking had been declined and we were getting a refund.

“We wrote ‘Hi, can I ask why it’s been declined’, with a kiss, very politely.

(L-R) Jamie Lee Watkins & Jemma Louise Gough. Two best friends feel discriminated against after their Airbnb booking was rejected â all because they are Welsh. When Jemma Louise Gough, 38, and Jamie Lee Watkins, 37, from Cwmbran, South Wales, asked why their booking had been rejected, a host responded: âBecause youâre from WALESâ â leaving the best friends stunned. The pair had been trying to book one night in a double room for Â£83 in Manchester to see the Australian music producer Sonny Fodera perform at the cityâs Co-op Live Arena in November. In the reason for their visit, they wrote that they were coming âfrom Walesâ to see the gig â but just over an hour after requesting the booking, they got an email saying it had been rejected.

“She wrote ‘because you’re from Wales’, in capital letters.

“My mouth hit the floor – nothing else other than ‘because you’re from Wales'. It was nothing about us going to the concert or whatever, it was just discrimination of the country.

“We’re amazing people, the Welsh are lush. I don’t know what me and my friend, or the whole of Wales, did that’s so horrible.

'Xenophobia'

“It’s xenophobia. It’s absolutely horrendous. I’m white, so I don’t think it’s racism, but to a certain degree it’s racism to the country, isn’t it?

"It’s definitely discrimination, it’s horrendous.”

Two best friends feel discriminated against after their Airbnb booking was rejected  all because they are Welsh. When Jemma Louise Gough, 38, and Jamie Lee Watkins, 37, from Cwmbran, South Wales, asked why their booking had been rejected, a host responded: Because youre from WALES  leaving the best friends stunned. The pair had been trying to book one night in a double room for £83 in Manchester to see the Australian music producer Sonny Fodera perform at the citys Co-op Live Arena in November. In the reason for their visit, they wrote that they were coming from Wales to see the gig  but just over an hour after requesting the booking, they got an email saying it had been rejected.

Jamie asked the host for further explanation as to why they’d had their booking rejected – saying that it was ‘discrimination under the Equality Act 2010’.

She said her message was read, but received no response.

'Shocked' by Airbnb rejection

Registered nurse Jamie, who attempted to make the booking through her account, said: “I just thought, ‘oh my gosh, how can you say no just because I’m from Wales?’

“It was really blunt, just one line: because you are from, in capitals, Wales. What difference does that make?

“I was just a bit shocked really that people still say things like that.

Two best friends feel discriminated against after their Airbnb booking was rejected â all because they are Welsh. When Jemma Louise Gough, 38, and Jamie Lee Watkins, 37, from Cwmbran, South Wales, asked why their booking had been rejected, a host responded: âBecause youâre from WALESâ â leaving the best friends stunned. The pair had been trying to book one night in a double room for Â£83 in Manchester to see the Australian music producer Sonny Fodera perform at the cityâs Co-op Live Arena in November. In the reason for their visit, they wrote that they were coming âfrom Walesâ to see the gig â but just over an hour after requesting the booking, they got an email saying it had been rejected.

“If she had said ‘I don’t want people going to concerts and coming back if they’d had a drink or something, I’d be like yeah, OK, that’s fine.

"That’s an explanation. But she gave no explanation apart form ‘because you are from Wales’.”

'Race discrimination'

Afterwards, Jemma decided to make an Instagram and Facebook reel complaining about the discrimination she and her friend had received.

The video has already gained thousands of views with commenters sharing her anger online.

Richard McQuillan wrote on Facebook: “That is race discrimination, you should report it to Airbnb.”

While commenter Natalie Baldwin wrote: “WTF that’s shocking, us Welsh are the best.”

On Airbnb, the ‘superhost’ who rejected the pair, Katie Jones, describes herself as ‘friendly and easygoing’ foodie, and says she is a ‘part-time piano teacher’ who plays the French horn.

According to the platform, she was born in the 1980s and has spent eight years hosting, receiving 340 reviews in the process with an average 4.96 star rating.

Ms Jones plays with the Alderley Edge Symphony Orchestra.

According to her biography on the orchestra’s website, she read music at Cambridge and has played at the changing of the guard outside Buckingham Palace.

Ms Jones declined to comment when contacted today (Fri).

The en suite double room, which has an average 4.97 star rating with 300 reviews, has since been suspended by Airbnb from its platform.

An Airbnb spokesperson said: “Discrimination, including on the basis of nationality, has no place on Airbnb.

"As soon as this report was brought to our attention, we reached out to the guest to provide our support and suspended the host while we investigate this matter.”