The crash shortly before 6.27pm on Sunday (July 27) involved a motorcycle and a tractor, and happened between Rowton and the Cardeston Park junction.

At a hearing at Shropshire Coroner's Court in Shrewsbury yesterday (July 30) the county coroner John Ellery heard that the victim in the crash was Suzanne Marie Evans.

He was told Ms Evans, a 56-year-old office manager from Kingswinford, was a pillion passenger on the bike.

The hearing was told the bike had been involved in a crash with a tractor, with police, the ambulance service, and the air ambulance all scrambled to the scene.

Sadly despite the efforts of emergency service crews Ms Evans was declared dead at the scene.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing to take place at Shropshire Coroner's Court on October 16.