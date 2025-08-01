Car flips onto its side after colliding with tree in Baschurch

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.33pm yesterday (July 31) reporting a collision on the B5067 near the Prescott Roundabout.

One fire crew was sent from Baschurch. Police teams also attended.

Reports from the fire service and West Mercia Police said one saloon vehicle had collided with a tree and rolled onto its side.

Firefighters made the vehicle safe and the incident was under control by 9.54pm.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called at around 9.25pm yesterday to reports of a car that had collided with a tree on the B5067 in Baschurch. Officers attended and made the area safe."