Balaclava-clad teens brandishing ball bearing gun spark armed police response in Leominster

Armed officers were sent to Broad Street in the town at around 12.40am, police said, following reports of a person with a firearm.

However, the incident was caused by three teenage youths brandishing a BB gun.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to reports of three youths wearing balaclavas with what was suspected to be a firearm walking in Broad Street, Leominster at 12.40am this morning (Friday, August 1).

"Armed officers were deployed to the scene, assisted by an NPAS helicopter in the search. They located three 16-year-old boys – two at the scene and one at his home address.

"A BB gun was recovered from a nearby bin. Words of advice were given to the boys who were returned home to their parents."