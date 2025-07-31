Luke Stevens appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, July 28, after being arrested and held in custody on Sunday, July 27.

Stevens, of no-fixed-abode, was charged with five counts of theft - the most recent taking place on July 15 at the Boots on Telford Forge Retail Park.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges and was jailed for a total of 24 weeks.