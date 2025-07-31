Telford shoplifter locked up after admitting five offences
A Telford shoplifter has been jailed after admitting five offences.
Luke Stevens appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, July 28, after being arrested and held in custody on Sunday, July 27.
Stevens, of no-fixed-abode, was charged with five counts of theft - the most recent taking place on July 15 at the Boots on Telford Forge Retail Park.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges and was jailed for a total of 24 weeks.