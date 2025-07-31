Nurses and care teams at Severn Hospice walk an average of 10,000 steps a day caring for patients and their families.

Now, the charity is inviting the local community to ‘walk in their shoes’ for a month and take on the same daily step count while raising vital funds with every step.

Severn Hospice nurses and care teams walk 10,000 steps a day while caring for patients. The charity is now bringing back its step challenge so people can support the hospice while taking part.

Walk in our shoes is one of the hospice’s most popular annual challenges, and since beginning five years ago, participants have raised more than £50,000 to help local people living with incurable illness.

Nicky Green, Senior Community Fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “Walk in our shoes is such a well-loved challenge, because it’s fun, it’s achievable, and it’s a great way to support the hospice while staying active.

“It’s thanks to fundraising challenges like this – and the amazing people who take them on – that we can continue to be there for local families when they need us most.

“This year, we’re also encouraging supporters to ‘walk their own way’ – so if 10,000 steps a day isn’t quite right for them, they can set their own target. Whether it’s fewer steps or pushing yourself to go the extra mile, every step really does count.”

Registration costs £5 per person and includes a T-shirt with this year’s brand-new design.

For an extra £4, dogs joining their owners can be kitted out with their own doggy bandana.

Everyone who completes the challenge will receive a certificate to celebrate the achievement, and there are extra rewards up for grabs for super fundraisers.

Those raising £50 for the hospice earn themselves a medal, and anyone raising more than £150 will receive a pac-a-mac as an extra reward for their fundraising efforts.

“The daily running costs of the hospice continue to rise, and our Shrewsbury ward is currently undergoing costly but vital renovations,” added Nicky. “So we’re incredibly grateful to every single person who takes on our challenges or supports us in any way.”

To sign up or find out more, visit: events.severnhospice.org.uk