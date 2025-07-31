PC Charlie Jones and PCSO Gary Gwilt

PC Charlie Jones was presented with her award by the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies MS (right)

PC Charlie Jones was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award at the Wales Wildlife and Rural Crime Conference 2025, for her “consistent contribution to rural crime.”

Charlie, who has been an officer for more than 28 years and a rural crime officer for Powys since 2018, has forged excellent relationships within the rural and wildlife sector and farming community.

She is an accredited wildlife crime investigations officer and is a member of several UK and Wales working groups involving Rural and Wildlife Crime.

She was presented with her award by the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, at a recent conference in Cardiff, which set out the Wales Wildlife and Rural Crime Strategy 2025-2028.

The strategy aims to build on the success of previous joint initiatives between Welsh police forces and the Welsh government in helping to co-ordinate efforts to tackle crimes affecting farms, habitats and rural residents.

Charlie, who is passionate about farming and wildlife issues both inside and outside of work, said she was honoured to receive the award.

She said: “I didn’t know I had been nominated for an award, and it was a huge surprise.

“It is an honour to be recognised at a national level for our work within the rural and wildlife sector. It highlights all the good we are doing in Dyfed-Powys to help combat rural crime.

“A lot of our work includes prevention, protecting and supporting victims of crime, rural communities and wildlife. Often our work can go under the radar as it is not traditionally considered frontline policing.

“We help protect our wildlife and recognise offences and investigate accordingly.

“I consider my role to be the link between the police and the farming community. I am here to support farmers and understand their needs and help give them a voice.

“Working in the farming community can often be isolating. Rural communities may often only speak to people at farmers markets or agricultural shows, so it is important to recognise the best way to reach out to them. We are slowly building up trust and building good relationships with the communities.”

Charlie has had a passion for farming since she was a youngster and left home at 16 years old to work on a hill farm in Radnorshire.

She now owns a farm in Llandrindod Wells and breeds pedigree sheep.

She said: “Farming is a huge part of my life. As a family, we show sheep all over the UK including at the Royal Welsh Show.

“I understand farmers and many of their concerns and how rural crime can have a huge impact on farmers and their livelihoods.”

Speaking on Charlie’s recognition, Detective Sergeant Paul Roberts, of the Rural Crime Team, said: “Charlie is a valued member of the rural crime team, a true team player that will help others with specialist rural matters. She is a true credit to Dyfed-Powys Police.”

PCSO Gary Gwilt was also celebrated at the conference and received the Rural PCSO of the year award, for his “unwavering dedication and exceptional contributions to the rural communities of Dyfed-Powys.”

Based in Newtown, Gary covers all of Powys for rural crime and has assisted with leading on heritage crime investigations throughout the force.

He has worked for Dyfed-Powys Police for more than 20 years, starting his policing career as a special constable.

He said: “I didn’t expect to have an award and I was incredibly shocked. I am very humbled to receive the award especially as it is part and parcel of my job. It is lovely to be recognised and for rural crime to be highlighted.

“I joined the police as I enjoy helping the community and I am a very community spirited person. I like being able to make a difference especially in the rural communities. We are helping to make a change and ensure the rural communities are represented more.

“Building trust and good relationships in these areas in particular are very important and I am glad that I have been able to make a difference.”

DS Roberts said: “Gary is a well-liked member of the Rural Crime Team, and his crime prevention work has assisted in a reduction of rural crime in Dyfed-Powys.

“Gary is one of those people that goes about his business quietly and without any fuss, and he deserves this award.”

Inspector Darren Crockford said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Constable Charlie Jones and PCSO Gary Gwilt for being recognised at the Wales Wildlife and Rural Crime Conference 2025.

“Their dedication to rural policing demonstrates their outstanding commitment to ensure rural communities are represented and their voices heard, often in challenging environments.

“They both go over and above to ensure rural areas are kept safe and supported and their work makes a real difference in policing rural crime.

“Their recognition highlights the force’s continued commitment to rural crime prevention in which all our rural crime officers work tirelessly to give the best service to their communities.”