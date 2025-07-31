Appeal for witnesses to an allegation of assault at Welshpool livestock market

A report has been received that two men assaulted another man sometime between 4am and 6am on Monday July 28.

The victim had been bringing animals to the market sale when he was assaulted, receiving facial injuries.

It is understood that individuals at the market intervened and stopped the assault.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference: 25000620328