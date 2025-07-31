27 million viewers on live stream for Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession

The city's Westside BID's Louisa Huggins explained the live stream had technical issues due the huge worldwide demand.

She told BBC WM: "We had 27 million people logging on to watch the live feed. We experienced some technical difficulties due to an overwhelming number of visitors. There was a short moment when it crashed.

"We got it up and running and we had 90,000 people waiting to get into the stream. We streamed until 4pm because we wanted to show what was happening at the Black Sabbath Bridge.

The funeral cortege of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne travels along Broad Street in Birmingham. (Jacob King/PA Wire)

"It was a truly special moment to be part of that farewell moment, there was not a dry eye on Broad Street. We are honoured the Osbourne's chose to give us that opportunity.

"Just seeing people standing together and wiping each others tears. Ozzy was woven into the fabric of the city."

Viewers from America, Mexico, France, Italy, Australia and beyond tuned into to what quickly became a global event.

Aimme Lou commented on the stream: "I'm watching from Pennsylvania,USA. Thank you for the opportunity to watch this Good Bye. Rest, in Peace now, Ozzy."

Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham (PA)

Another American viewer called Dog Roses added: "Watching from USA, Macon, GA, 1000 condolences to the family, and us the fans. Godspeed OZZY, we love you."

The funeral was headline news across the world with pictures of Ozzy's visibly upset wife Sharon and children were beamed across the world.

An estimated 15,000 people descended on Birmingham City, some getting there as early as 5am ahead of the 1pm Broad Street procession. The route began at Villa Park, where he made his final public appearance last month, and passed his childhood home in Lodge Road, Aston, before passing the Barton's Arms pub where the band used to drink after rehearsals in Newtown. It also passed the former Rum Runner nightclub behind Broad Street.

Black Sabbath super fan Alex Woodford said: “Ozzy was everything to us, I never thought he would leave us, he meant the world to not just me but millions of other people.”