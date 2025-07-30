Telford community groups invited to apply for up to £2k off funding in new grant scheme

The 2025 family hubs small grant scheme is offering grants ranging from £500 to £2,000 to voluntary and community organisations working with families and children from pregnancy to age two.

Projects that promote early development, healthy relationships, parental wellbeing and access to support are being encouraged to apply.

This includes groups based in community centres, places of worship and other family-led networks.

Telford & Wrekin Council said funding can support a range of activities including play sessions, parenting workshops, wellbeing services and community outreach.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills said: “We know that strong communities play a vital role in supporting families, especially in those important early years.

"This grant scheme is about helping local groups, who know their neighbourhoods best, deliver projects that make a real difference.

“If you have an idea that can support parents, carers or children under two, we would love to hear from you.”

Applications are now open and close on Friday, September 19. Submissions will then be reviewed by a panel and successful applicants will be notified by October 31.

To request an application form or find out more, email: telfordfamilyhubs@telfod.gov.uk