Shropshire fire crews battle tree blazes in Telford and near Bridgnorth

Two fires occurred in Claverley and Ketley in Telford and were tackled by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews.

The first was reported at 3.05pm in Claverley, near Bridgnorth. One fire engine and an incident support unit were dispatched from Bridgnorth and Tweedale to tackle a fire involving a fallen tree and 10 metres of undergrowth on fire.

The crews used a fogging pump and knapsacks to put out the fire, with the fire under control by 4.19pm.

The second fire was reported at 4.32pm in Ketley, with two fire engines dispatched from Wellington to tackle a fire involving 15 metres of conifer trees on fire.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a main jet to extinguish the fire and it was under control by 5.01pm.