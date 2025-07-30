At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet on Tuesday, July 29 a confidential report on a stock transfer proposal of 13 properties from Wales and West Housing Association to the council was on the agenda.

Head of legal services and monitoring officer Clive Pinney had advised cabinet members that they should go into confidential session using virtue of paragraph(s) 14 of Part 1 of Schedule 12A of the Local Government Act 1972 – to discuss the contents of the report.

Council leader, Councillor Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat) said: “We have one exempt item that concerns transfer of properties and I will ask the monitoring officer just to make clear why we are moving into closed session.”

Mr Pinney said: “Item 11 on the agenda contains commercially and financially sensitive and confidential information in respect to both the council and the housing association.”

Cllr Berriman then proposed the cabinet vote to go into confidential session which was seconded by Councillor David Thomas (Labour).

Cabinet then voted unanimously to eject the public and press from the meeting.

It is expected that the report by deputy council leader and cabinet member for housing Councillor Matthew Dorrance will outline the pros and cons of taking over the 13 properties from Wales and West Housing Association.

Wales and West Housing Association is one of several registered social landlords (RSL) that provide homes for people on the waiting list in Powys.

They manage more than 12,500 affordable homes in 13 local authority areas across Wales.

The majority of their homes are for rent, allocated by local authority housing waiting lists.

These range from one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes to retirement and extra care apartments.

Wales and West Housing Association were behind the first extra care facility built in Powys.

In 2017, Llys Glan Yr Afon in Newtown was completed

This £7.5 million, 48-apartment development was built in partnership with Powys County Council and is situated in a on the banks of the River Severn in the town.