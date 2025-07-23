Super-cute video shows bush dog family antics with tiny rare pups at Peak Wildlife Park

An adorable clip shows the bush dog parents take tiny puppies out and about, at Peak Wildlife Park.

The wildlife-cam video was originally shared on the park's Facebook page, to celebrate World Bush Dog Day, on July 21.

World Bush Dog Day

The bush dog is a small, rare canid native to Central and South America. It has a distinctive appearance with a short, squat body, short legs, and a bushy tail. The bush dog’s fur is dense and ranges in colour from dark brown to reddish-brown, with lighter fur on its underside.

Bushdog pups venture out at Peak Wildlife Park

They have webbed feet, which make them excellent swimmers.

The bush dog faces several threats in the wild. Deforestation and land conversion for agriculture are major threats, leading to a reduction in their natural habitat.

Visit the Bush Dogs

Visit the Peak Wildlife Park website for booking information and to learn more about the animals.