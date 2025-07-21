Keep active as sitting around leads to muscle wasting – a silent killer, WI speaker says

Val is a foot practitioner who went along to speak about foot and leg care for older people.

Val trained in Birmingham and now visits people in their homes and clinics to help with foot and leg problems.

Taking foot and leg treatments along, Val strongly advised people to keep active as sitting around leads to muscle wasting - a silent killer.

An outing has been arranged for members to visit Brinsop Court.

The next meeting will be walking in Wales, with Tom Davies.

Sadly, Joy Jones, a past president of Old Radnor WI, has passed away.

Joy was president for many years.