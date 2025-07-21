Watch: Famous loco which is expected to wow the Severn Valley crowds, arrives in Kidderminster

The ‘Flying Scotsman’ will run from Friday until Monday inclusive with tickets selling out within minutes.

But train enthusiasts are hoping to catch a glimpse along the way of what will now be the full 16 miles between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, after repairs to the landslip at Mor Brook bridge.

The iconic locomotive - on loan from the National Railway Museum and Northern Steam Operations Limited - will form part of the Swinging Sixties event on Saturday and Sunday.

Flying Scotsman being turned to face Bridgnorth on the turntable at Kidderminster

On the extra day of services, Monday 28 July, ‘Flying Scotsman’ will haul three return trips from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth; there will be no other services running on that day, with three additional steam-hauled services on offer including a double-header, plus a further heritage diesel-hauled service.

Bosses at the railway managed to obtain an extension until Monday, when it will haul three return trips from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth; with no other services running.

The Flying Scotsman drew plenty of attention on its last visit to the Severn Valley Railway and demand for tickets was high this time

SVR managing director Jonathan 'Gus' Dunster said: "We are incredibly grateful to the National Railway Museum and Northern Steam Operations Limited for agreeing to this extension to 60103’s stay with us.

"Tickets to travel on it sold out fast but we are keen for as many people as possible to get to see it as we celebrate our 60th year."

