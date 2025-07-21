Telford dad smacked toddler son and left red handprint on his back after having "a rough day"

The man, in his 30s, lost his temper with the boy because he “refused to go to bed”.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that the child’s mother contacted police on August 27 last year to report the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child.

She was alerted after the boy started crying at their home in Telford. She saw “a red mark in the shape of a handprint” on his back. His father admitted what he had done.

He was arrested by police and made “full and frank admissions”, saying he hit the boy with an open palm on the bottom of his back.