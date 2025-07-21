Severn Trent gives hot weather lifeline to Shropshire livestock farmers with free water bowsers

The 1,100-litre bowsers were prioritised for farms most in need, offering a portable solution to help farmers manage water demand during this period of extreme heat.

The water bowsers, originally used as part of Severn Trent’s emergency fleet, are being r repurposed as the company upgrades its equipment, says Mark Biddulph, Severn Trent’s agricultural adviser team manager for the West.

Farmer Howard Jones with a free bowser from Severn Trent.

He explained farmers can easily transport these portable bowsers around holdings to ensure livestock have access to a source of water, which is especially important in the dry conditions farmers are currently facing.

“To comply with safety regulations, it’s crucial to keep portable water storage separate from mains water supplies to prevent contamination,” says Mr Biddulph.

He added: “Drinkers are easily attached to the side of the bowsers, making them ready for use straight away on-farm.”

The water bowsers can also be connected to rainwater harvesting systems, allowing farmers to collect and store water when rainfall does occur, he adds.

Howard Jones, a livestock farmer in Severn Trent’s Oakley catchment near Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire, has been using the free bowser to improve on-farm water management.

Water bowsers ready for farmer pick-up at Shropshire collection site.

“During a very challenging summer, the bowser has made it possible for us to transport water to our ewes and lambs, ensuring they have plenty to drink,” he explains.

“I’ve been able to fill it up from my brother’s borehole and easily take the water to where it’s needed, without having to install new drinking systems.

“We’re appreciative of Severn Trent’s practical support and encourage other eligible livestock farmers to apply for a bowser when the next stage of the scheme is rolled out.”

Mr Biddulph adds: “Thanks to the success of this campaign, we’re pleased to be rolling out the bowser campaign more widely to other livestock farmers across the Midlands, and encourage farmers to keep an eye out for updates from Severn Trent in the press and on social media.”

Farmers across the water company’s catchment areas can request to join Severn Trent’s Land and Farming Facebook group here.