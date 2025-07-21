Inspectors praised the school’s deeply rooted Christian values, nurturing ethos, and commitment to developing every learner to their full potential.

The inspection report recognises the school’s unwavering commitment to its mission ‘to nurture and enable every child to thrive and to become the person they are fully capable of being.’

This mission is lived out daily through a strong focus on well-being, inclusivity, and a deep sense of community.

Parents and carers describe Rhayader School as a space of ‘compassion and community’ where school and families work together as one.

The school’s vision — “Everyone Matters ~ Mae Pawb yn Cyfri — is fully embodied, with children demonstrating kindness, empathy, and a sense of responsibility towards one another and their environment.”

Key strengths highlighted in the report include strong, purposeful leadership and a shared sense of direction, a Christian vision at the heart of every aspect of school life, a rich, inclusive culture that celebrates Cynefin (a sense of place and belonging), a well-developed distributive leadership model supporting staff and learners alike, an embedded understanding of human rights, respect, and social justice and exceptional outdoor learning provision, including the school’s ‘Ysgol Coedwig’ (Forest School)

The school’s Christian character is distinctive and dynamic, with Collective Worship playing a central role.

Learner-led Worship Ambassadors bring joy and reflection to school worship, while outdoor spaces such as the Prayer Garden provide quiet, nurturing moments for personal growth.

The inspectors also praised Rhayader’s work with Peace Mala, its commitment to Religion, Values and Ethics (RVE), and its active engagement with local churches and the wider community.

Learners participate in interfaith activities, creative arts, and service projects that develop understanding and respect for all. The school has recently been awarded the Peace Mala Platinum Award for it’s wonderful work in developing compassion and understanding of others.

Headteacher, Mrs Linda Crockett, said: “We are incredibly proud of this report, which reflects the dedication of our staff, the support of our families, and the spirit of our learners. Rhayader Church in Wales Primary School is a place where every child is seen, heard, and nurtured.

“This outcome confirms that our shared values, strong Christian vision, and inclusive community are having a lasting impact.”

The school’s Governing Body and leadership team were also commended for their strategic vision, collaborative ethos, and commitment to professional growth, helping shape a vibrant, forward-looking school that continues to flourish at the heart of Rhayader.