New easier way to apply for temporary event notices in Powys

The improvement is part of the council’s Digital Transformation Programme.

A TEN, or temporary event notice, is needed for events held at a place without a premises licence, or not covered by an existing licence, for up to seven days (168 hours).

The type of events covered might include plays or films, indoor sporting events, such as boxing or wrestling, live or recorded music, dancing, or dance performances, facilities for making music or dancing, the sale or supply of alcohol and the sale or supply of late-night refreshments (hot food and drink between 11pm and 5am)

More information on applying for a temporary event notice is available on the council’s website: https://en.powys.gov.uk/tens

Applications were previously submitted through a UK Government website, by email or post, but now need to be made using this online form: https://en.powys.gov.uk/tensubmit

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old.

“We received more than 800 temporary event notice applications last year, and the previous system for submitting them didn’t stop them being put in too late, for too long, or for the wrong council area, which caused us, and the applicants involved. a lot of problems,” said Councillor Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services.

“We believe applicants will find the new process much easier to complete and more reliable.”

Applications must be made at least 10 working days before an event is to be held and ideally sooner, to allow time for any disagreements to be resolved.

The cost of applying is £21, which has not changed.

People or organisations with further questions about temporary event notices should email: licensing@powys.gov.uk or phone: 01597 827389

The new online application form has been created by the council's Digital Development and Licensing Teams as part of its Digital Powys Transformation Programme, which uses new technologies to improve accessibility and convenience.