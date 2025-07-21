Inside Shrewsbury primary school that prides itself on personal development and raising a new generation of good citizens

Radbrook Primary, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, was recently commended by Ofsted inspectors who called their provision for pupils' personal development "impressive".

Headteacher, Mrs Emma Thelwell, said the community school was centred around the values of "being a good person, good citizen and being the best that we can be".

And parents agree, with one recently telling inspectors that the staff are "driven by what is best for the children of Radbrook and everyone works tirelessly for their benefit".

Emma Thelwell, headteacher at Radbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury

This ethos is apparent in the school's culture. Children are not only taught but are guided by the school's rules of “ready, respectful, safe.”

Positive behaviour is the norm - and for those who need a little extra help - dedicated spaces like the Sunshine Room and The Hub offer calm, supportive environments.

Beyond academics, the school is passionate about personal development, and pupils embrace the school’s unique 'Darwin Values' such as 'stickability' and 'changeability' - traits that nurture resilience, adaptability, and empathy.