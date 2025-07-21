A5 reopens between Oswestry and Shrewsbury after 'multi-vehicle' collision

The road had been closed southbound between the Mile End Roundabout at Oswestry, and the Wolfshead Roundabout earlier this morning, with diversion routes in place.

Posting on social media at around 8.30am National Highways said: "The #A5 is CLOSED southbound between the #A483 #MileEndRbt and #B4396 #WolfsheadRbt near #Oswestry due to a multi vehicle collision."

At around 9.42am National Highways confirmed that the road had reopened.