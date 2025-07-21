A5 closed southbound between Oswestry and Shrewsbury after 'multi-vehicle' collision
The A5 has been closed in one direction after National Highways reported a 'multi-vehicle' collision.
The road has been closed southbound between the Mile End Roundabout at Oswestry, and the Wolfshead Roundabout.
Posting on social media National Highways said: "The #A5 is CLOSED southbound between the #A483 #MileEndRbt and #B4396 #WolfsheadRbt near #Oswestry due to a multi vehicle collision."
The organisation said there would be more information to follow.