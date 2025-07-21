Cavemen, the Wild West, penguins, bees, Mrs Brown’s Boys and even the couple caught on kiss-cam at a Coldplay concert were all at Rhayader Carnival.

The town really turned up in spectacular costumes and huge numbers for the 121st carnival, which is one of the longest running in the whole of Wales.

Colourful, creative costumes were in abundance and the efforts entrants had gone to was warmly welcomed by the thousands of people who lined the streets to watch the procession.

The fancy dressed pedestrians and fabulous floats packed out the Smithfield ready for judging before everyone paraded led by the sounds of Newtown Silver Band and The Marching Band of St Gregory’s Band from Wolverhampton.

Afterwards everyone went to the Groe in Cwmdauddwr for lots of attractions and entertainment.

The Mayoress of Rhayader Hayley Walton crowned this year’s carnival queen Libby Williams who then presented the prizes to the winning floats and fancy dressed pedestrians.

13-year-old Libby Williams from St Harmon, who attends Llanidloes High School was joined by attendants Sophie Lewis, Madelyn Hamer, Evie Naylor, Lexi Gwilt, Sebastian Robins-Belfield, Mali Williams, and Saffir Bennetts.

Visiting queens from Llandrindod Wells and Llanidloes took part in the procession as well as the 2024 Rhayader Carnival Queen Emily Lewis.

The entertainment on the Groe included Mighty Smith the Strongman, the Wye Valley Axemen, many side stalls, games, children’s attractions and lots more.

Carnival committee chairman James Stuart said: “Well my gosh what an epic week and an incredible carnival day.

“The town was full, with laughter, fun, costumes galore and every colour you can think of.

“The rain stayed away and the sun even came out for a bit!

“A huge thank you to Queen Emily, who has represented the town over the last 12 months and also a thank you to Queen Libby who has now taken over duties for the next 12 months.

“Thank you to all the businesses for their support, for keeping everyone fed but mainly ‘watered’, for hosting events and providing prizes for the raffle, without all of this we could not run the carnival.

“The biggest shout-out must go to everyone who attend without your continued support, taking part, watching, supporting and most importantly enjoying there would be NO carnival.

“Every year we think it can’t get any bigger or better and my gosh you prove us wrong, with this year being one of the biggest ever!

“Rhayader you blow us away, you are freaking awesome!”

Carnival day itself follows a week packed with events including World Championship Wednesday, It’s a Knockout and the Gwastedyn Hill Race.

Rhayader Carnival is one of the longest running local carnivals in Wales and attracts visitors from all over the world.

The origin of carnival day in Rhayader can be traced back to the royal opening of the Elan Valley dams on July 21, 1904. This was cause for celebration and ever since then the town has celebrated with a carnival in July.

Carnival week will end with knockout cricket at the Groe on Sunday, July 20.

For more information visit www.rhayadercarnival.co.uk or see their Facebook page.

Holly Blackshaw-Hay and Toby Hay with five and a half month old Marta dressed as mushrooms.Image by Andy Compton

Bringing a touch of France to Rhayader Carnival - Mum Lily, Darla, five and Sybie one, were part of the Rhayader Frogs friends group’s Paris float.Image by Andy Compton

A group of friends created The Very Hungry Caterpillar out of nine layers of papier mache, which they started in April. Image by Andy Compton

Lucy Wills, Alison Gallagher, Annie Watson and Christine Davies were highly decorated and colourful in their Day of the Dead costumes. Image by Andy Compton

A trio of familiar faces as Mrs Brown’s Boys characters included Yvonne Davies, Grandad, Dawn Lewis was Mrs Brown and Julie Griffiths was Winnie. Image by Andy Compton

Sue Warren and her five year-old Chinese crested Powder-Puff dog Maya dressed colourfully for the occasion and won second place in the over 16’s best dressed pair category. Image by Andy Compton

Carnival judges and local dignitaries Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva and his wife Lauren and Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans and his fiancée Emma Rees. Image by Andy Compton

Two members of the Paris float joined Rhayader Mayor Councillor Christian Walton and his wife Hayley for a picture at the carnival. Image by Andy Compton

With their Mad Hatter's Tea Party entry, Clare Baguley, Alexia Lanphier-Smith, Emma Lanphier-Smith, Nicky Lowe and baby Pippa won the best decorated pram and pushchair category. Here they are pictured with judges Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva and his wife Lauren. Pippa’s dad Paul Nally cleverly made the pram teapot. Image by Andy Compton

Rhayader’s 2025 carnival queen Libby Williams from St Harmon on the art deco styled float. Image by Andy Compton

Newtown Silver Band led the carnival parade through the town. They were also joined by the Marching Band of St Gregory’s Band from Wolverhampton. Image by Andy Compton

The Evans family became Guantanamo Bay prisoners with Aiden Evans, eight, and Finley Evans, 11, being the police officers guarding them. Image by Andy Compton

A friends group including the Sheldon, James, Prosser, Mears, Evans and Morris families created a great Shrek float. Image by Andy Compton

The Peaky Blinders float was made up of a group of friends including the Jones’, Hope, Smith, Evans and Price’s. Image by Andy Compton

The 'Dai'tanic float included two icebergs and was created by the Thomas’ and Lloyds family and friends. Image by Andy Compton

Rhayader Players members became Disco Divas for carnival day. Image by Andy Compton