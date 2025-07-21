“Every year we think the carnival can’t get any bigger or better and my gosh, you prove us wrong, with this year being one of the biggest ever,” Rhayader Carnival Chairman James Stuart has said
Cavemen, the Wild West, penguins, bees, Mrs Brown’s Boys and even the couple caught on kiss-cam at a Coldplay concert were all at Rhayader Carnival.
The town really turned up in spectacular costumes and huge numbers for the 121st carnival, which is one of the longest running in the whole of Wales.
Colourful, creative costumes were in abundance and the efforts entrants had gone to was warmly welcomed by the thousands of people who lined the streets to watch the procession.
The fancy dressed pedestrians and fabulous floats packed out the Smithfield ready for judging before everyone paraded led by the sounds of Newtown Silver Band and The Marching Band of St Gregory’s Band from Wolverhampton.
Afterwards everyone went to the Groe in Cwmdauddwr for lots of attractions and entertainment.
The Mayoress of Rhayader Hayley Walton crowned this year’s carnival queen Libby Williams who then presented the prizes to the winning floats and fancy dressed pedestrians.
13-year-old Libby Williams from St Harmon, who attends Llanidloes High School was joined by attendants Sophie Lewis, Madelyn Hamer, Evie Naylor, Lexi Gwilt, Sebastian Robins-Belfield, Mali Williams, and Saffir Bennetts.
Visiting queens from Llandrindod Wells and Llanidloes took part in the procession as well as the 2024 Rhayader Carnival Queen Emily Lewis.
The entertainment on the Groe included Mighty Smith the Strongman, the Wye Valley Axemen, many side stalls, games, children’s attractions and lots more.
Carnival committee chairman James Stuart said: “Well my gosh what an epic week and an incredible carnival day.
“The town was full, with laughter, fun, costumes galore and every colour you can think of.
“The rain stayed away and the sun even came out for a bit!
“A huge thank you to Queen Emily, who has represented the town over the last 12 months and also a thank you to Queen Libby who has now taken over duties for the next 12 months.
“Thank you to all the businesses for their support, for keeping everyone fed but mainly ‘watered’, for hosting events and providing prizes for the raffle, without all of this we could not run the carnival.
“The biggest shout-out must go to everyone who attend without your continued support, taking part, watching, supporting and most importantly enjoying there would be NO carnival.
“Rhayader you blow us away, you are freaking awesome!”
Carnival day itself follows a week packed with events including World Championship Wednesday, It’s a Knockout and the Gwastedyn Hill Race.
Rhayader Carnival is one of the longest running local carnivals in Wales and attracts visitors from all over the world.
The origin of carnival day in Rhayader can be traced back to the royal opening of the Elan Valley dams on July 21, 1904. This was cause for celebration and ever since then the town has celebrated with a carnival in July.
Carnival week will end with knockout cricket at the Groe on Sunday, July 20.
For more information visit www.rhayadercarnival.co.uk or see their Facebook page.