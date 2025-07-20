Recycling centre in Shrewsbury reopens after 80 tonnes of waste goes up in flames

Multiple fire crews rushed to Veolia Environmental Services Ltd's site on Vanguard Way in Battlefield shortly before 5am yesterday (July 19).

A spokesperson for Veolia said thermal imaging cameras detected a small fire in one of the bays at the Battlefield Household Recycling Centre.

Workers turned people away from the facility on Saturday morning. The tip remained closed for the remainder of the day.

Residents were advised to visit Shropshire Council's website to find their closest alternative facility while the recycling centre remained closed.

This morning (Sunday, July 20), a spokesperson confirmed that Battlefield Household Recycling Centre has reopened to the public.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved 80 tonnes of waste materials.

Fire engines, including the aerial ladder platform and the incident command unit, were sent from Baschurch, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main jets to extinguish the blaze. A drone was also used.

Crews were finished at the scene by 4.13pm yesterday.