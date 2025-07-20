Firefighters rush to Shrewsbury property after a gas leak
Firefighters were called to a property in Shrewsbury after a gas leak.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at a property on Moneybrook Way at around 2.03pm.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a gas leak within the property.
Firefighters isolated gas at the internal meter and checked gas levels in the property.
The incident was handed over to a utility company.
Fire crews were finished at the scene by 2.26pm.