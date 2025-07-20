Firefighters rush to Shrewsbury property after a gas leak

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at a property on Moneybrook Way at around 2.03pm.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a gas leak within the property.

Firefighters isolated gas at the internal meter and checked gas levels in the property.

The incident was handed over to a utility company.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 2.26pm.