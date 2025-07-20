Firefighters extinguish blaze near canal in Market Drayton after 'large plumes of smoke' spotted

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.20pm yesterday (Saturday, July 19) reporting a fire near Victoria Wharf.

The fire service said it received reports of "large plumes of smoke" in the area. One fire crew was sent from Market Drayton Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said firefighters arrived to a fire involving "large quantities" of garden waste.

Fire crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

The fire was under control by 6.36pm.