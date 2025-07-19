Shropshire Star
Woman hurt in crash on M54 at Telford

A woman was hurt in a crash on the M54 this afternoon (Saturday, July 19).

By Nick Humphreys
Published

The collision happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 4 for Telford and junction 5 for the Forge interchange.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed the woman was in the care of police officers at the scene.

She said: “At 2.22pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place on the M54.”

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Albrighton, Much Wenlock and Tweedale, but no action was required by firefighters.

