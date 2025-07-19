The Aquathlon will be held on Sunday, August 10, in aid of The Bracken Trust.

The closing date to enter is August 3, and the cost is just £15 or £10 depending on which distance you enter.

Entrants can choose from either a 400m (16 lengths) swim followed by a 5k run, or a 200m (8 lengths) swim with a 3k run.

The minimum age requirement for the longer event is 15 (as at 31.12.25), or for the shorter event is 13 (as at 31.12.25). It's a fun event for all abilities and all members of the family can take part.

Iolo Williams, Naturalist, Wildlife TV Presenter, Writer and Conservationist, is also getting on board He said; “This is an amazing event raising funds for The Bracken Trust, a very worthwhile cause.

“Bringing a new sport to the area is fantastic for the community and boosts people’s enthusiasm in keeping fit. So sorry I can’t be there on the day, but I would just like to wish everyone taking part the best of luck - and have fun!”

Helen Tuite, Co-organiser of the event said; “Following feedback from last year’s event, we’ve opened it up to allow anyone as young as 13 to enter. And there’s no maximum age - last year, our oldest competitor was 74!

“We thought it would be good to include a shorter event for those people who haven’t taken part in anything like this before, or for those who don’t feel up to swimming or running the longer distances.

“You can do any stroke in the swim and even walk the 1.9 miles if you like.

“We will also be providing an information session at the pool prior to the event to show people how it all works, and give them the opportunity to ask as many questions as they want.”

There will be an opportunity to raise sponsorship, plus a prize draw to win a £50 Amazon voucher for all those raising £100 or more.

The closing date for the event is the 3rd August. To enter, just go to https://www.entrycentral.com/builthwellsaquathlon2025 or to join the Facebook page for more information https://facebook.com/groups/builthwellsaquathlon Or call Helen on 07941 416303 if you have any questions.