'I'm doing my first wing walk aged 80 leaving my home in Shropshire to go up in a bi-plane - I'm a bit apprehensive, but it's for an important reason'

Ken Davis from Highfields in Shrewsbury lost his wife, Daphne, three years, following her long battle with MS (multiple sclerosis).

Now Ken, a sprightly octogenarian, is planning on taking on a wing walk in his wife's memory and to raise money for the MS Society.

He is undertaking his daredevil challenge on July 24 at an aerodrome in Kent.

Pics in Shrewsbury of Ken Davis 80, who is about to go on a wing walk to raise money for an MS charity.

He said: "For some time now, probably since my 70th birthday, 10 years ago, I'd contemplated the mad idea of doing a wing walk, where you are strapped to bi-plane and are sent up in the sky.

"My wife Daphne had MS since her 70s I wanted to do it for her but it never happened.

Ken Davis 80. He is getting ready to do a wing walk for the MS Society. His wife Daphne who passed away has both MS and Dementia and so it has inspired him to do this and raise money for charity.

"She was lucky in some respects compared to others who have MS. She wasn't totally disabled and would carry on with her life but she would stumble and fall to the ground. Sadly she got dementia towards the end.

"She passed away three years ago and so I decided now was the time to do it.

"I'm a bit worried about the weather. It's taking place near where my daughter lives. It's going to be crazy."

Ken and wife Daphne

Ken is taking in the challenge at Headcorn Aerodrome, near to where his daughter lives, next Thursday.

And the plucky pensioner says he is fully prepared for his act of derring-do.

"I'm fine with heights and while I'm a little apprehensive, I am going to have a go.

"There doesn't seem to be anything I need to do for it beforehand. I'm in reasonable health. I think they will give me a briefing beforehand and then off I go."

Ken has set up a PayPal account to collect donations for the MS Society from anybody who wishes to sponsor him.

"I've had lots of sponsors from friends and family, but If people want to make a donation, I would be ever so grateful."

You can support Ken's wingwalk by sending a donation via PayPal to @KenDavis899.